Dynamic pass catching group to lead USD’s air attack

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — USD has had the Missouri Valley’s top passing attack in 3 of the last 4 seasons. Carson Camp returns at quarterback as does an experienced offensive line, laying the foundation for another good passing offense, but it’s the Coyotes’ pass catchers that may take this air raid attack to another level.

USD’s receiving corps is deep.

“I really think we got eight, nine guys in that position group, it’s going to be hard to get all eight or nine into the game,” Head Coach Bob Nielson said.

Experienced.

“Not all of our groups are as seasoned. We’ve got four or five guys in that position group that have played a lot of football for us,” Nielson said.

And versatile.

“We’ve got the Kody Case’s, Carter Bell’s that are going to run by you. Then you’ve got B.G. (Jaevon McQuitty) that’s going over the top of somebody and take it from them,” Tight End Brett Samson said.

The group is led by all-conference receiver and team captain Caleb Vander Esch.

“He’s always helping the young guys with whatever they need help with. Just doing extra stuff outside the practice field. Just catching balls all the time. So he’s definitely someone I look up to, and everyone else does too,” Wide Receiver Kody Case said.

Vander Esch, Wesley Eliodor, Jaevon McQuitty and Carter Kuchel provide USD with size, while Kody Case and Carter Bell compliment that with speed.

“It always helps when the coverage is a little spread out. They can’t focus on one guy. So having a bunch of guys that can go make plays, and like you said take the top off the defense is huge for everyone else,” Wide Receiver Caleb Vander Esch said.

Add in tight end Brett Samson, and it’s another pass catching weapon for the Yotes.

“It’s the biggest mismatch. Brett can do it all. He’s a great blocker, probably one of the best blockers on the team and he can go make plays in the passing game,” Vander Esch said.

“I mean you look at every other tight end, they’re going to be three inches taller than me. It’s just a different match up against these linebackers that you’re going to find,” Samson said.

With Carson Camp entering year 2 at Quarterback, and starting experience across the offensive line, the sky is the limit for the Coyotes pass attack.

“We think we can go break some records this year. We got a great group that can all make plays. I think that’s the expectation this year, go out and dominate,” Vander Esch said.

USD opens its season Friday night at Kansas. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.