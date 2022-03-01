SIOUX CITY, Iowa (DWU) — Feeding off a vibrant and electric crowd, the (RV) Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team led from wire-to-wire en route to an 83-60 victory over No. 6 and top-seeded Morningside University in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) championship game on Tuesday evening from Allee Gymnasium in Sioux City, Iowa. Dakota Wesleyan finished 49.3% from the floor and outscored Morningside 29-18 in the third quarter to run away with the 23-point victory.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Dakota Wesleyan sprinted out to a commanding double-digit lead in the opening quarter and possessed an 18-5 advantage at the 3:09 mark of the first quarter. The Tigers (26-7, 15-7 GPAC), who shot 47.1% in the first half, were fueled initially by a jump shot from Rynn Osthus and a made 3-pointer by Kaylee Kirk.

Morningside attempted to cut into the DWU deficit with over a minute to play in the stanza as the Mustangs (27-5, 20-2 GPAC) trimmed the lead to six points, 20-14. A late basket with under 30 seconds to play by Jada Campbell, who shot a staggering 16-of-18 from the floor, converted at the rim and Dakota Wesleyan held a 22-14 after one quarter.

Head coach Jason Christensen’s offense pushed the Tiger benefit back to double figures early in the second quarter, 30-18. Matti Reiner knocked down a jumper from the elbow while Kirk assisted Campbell down low. The DWU 8-4 run to start the frame forced a timeout by MU with 7:30 remaining.

The Dakota Wesleyan advantage steadied at double figures for the remainder of the half as Morningside attempted to switch the momentum. Senior Mustang Sierra Mitchell, who dialed a team-high 16 points, converted a layup. Yet, it was the Blue and Gray who favored the 14-point lead, 40-26, after winning the frame by a score of 18-12. Campbell and Reiner paced the way with 12 and 10 points at the break while the offensive unit converted 47.1% in the first half.

To start the third quarter, DWU capitalized on the fast start and pounded the ball inside. Isabel Ihnen registered a make from beyond the arch while Campbell, the 6-foot-4 center notched a string of layups including an old-fashioned 3-point play. Reiner followed with a layup off a dish from Ihnen and the Dakota Wesleyan advantage reached a then game-high 18-points, 50-32, at the 6:50 mark of the period.

Riding the high of the Tiger crowd, DWU closed the third frame on a 19-12 run and led 69-44 with 10 minutes left to play. Campbell, who scored 17 points in the quarter and a career-high 33 points in the contests, continued the momentum as Morningside was left speechless and without a response.

In the fourth quarter, Osthus registered a basket in the paint initially to start the stanza and Dakota Wesleyan maintained a 30-point advantage momentarily, 339-49, with 5:29 left to play. DWU, who sensed the victory in sight, closed out the game for the 83-60 road win, despite Morningside claiming the fourth period, 16-14. With the victory, Christensen and the Tigers secure the program’s first GPAC tournament championship in program history.

Offensively, Dakota Wesleyan finished 49.3% in the outing while four Tigers eclipsed 10-or-more points on the night. Reiner and Kirk dialed 17 points each while Campbell notched the double-double with 33 points and 17 rebounds. Ihnen meanwhile also reached double figures with 10 points as DWU dished out 29 assists and outrebounded MU, 47-34, on the glass.

UP NEXT

Dakota Wesleyan awaits its national tournament fate ahead of the 2022 NAIA National women’s basketball tournament selection show scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday as the reveal will be livestreamed.