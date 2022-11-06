SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (DWU) – The Dakota Wesleyan women’s basketball team came out firing on all cylinders on both ends of the court. Tigers 91-31 victory is their largest margin since beating Dakota State on November 5th, in 2017 by a score of 106-45. Matti Reiner led all scorers in the contest with 15. Aspen Hansen was active on both ends of the floor with her 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals. Lacey Sprakel continued her strong offensive start to the season with 15 points last night and 12 tonight. The Tigers improved to 2-0 on the season while the Saints fall to 0-4.

Highlighted Player– Aspen Hansen 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals

Stat Leaders:

Points – Matti Reiner (15)

Assists – Isabel Ihnen (5)

Rebounds – Isabel Ihnen (8)

Blocks – Aspen Hansen (3)

Steals – Aspen Hansen & Matti Reiner (2)

Recap

The Tigers showed up ready to fire on all cylinders for their Sunday matchup against the Saints, opening the game on a 10-0 run. Morgan Edelman was responsible for six of the 10 points during that run. Both squads traded baskets and free throws making it a 16-5 game with 3:25 left in the quarter. DWU again would go on a big 13-0 run to close out the quarter for a 29-5 lead. Tiger defense clamped down on the Saints only allowing one field goal during the quarter.

Dakota Wesleyan didn’t back off the pedal to open the second quarter going on a 9-0 run to increase their lead to 38-5 and complete a 22-0 run between the quarters. Matti Reiner poured in six points during that span while Aspen Hansen and Isabel Ihnen added five each. The Saints finally got a bucket to fall but on the other side of the court Rynn Osthus would erase it with a shot from deep range that found the bottom of the net. Teams would trade two baskets a piece to close out the half for a 46-11 halftime score.

This time to open the third quarter PC struck first with their first made three-pointer of the game to cut it to 46-14. DWU would again quiet the Saints with a big 10-0 run, highlighted by Rylee Rosenquist scoring her first collegiate points. After a Lacey Sprakel field goal, Hasen would go to the line and convert 1-of-2 free throws and then go down on the other end of the floor and record her second block of the contest keeping it a 59-16 advantage. Sprakel picked up where she left off last night scoring three straight field goals for the Tigers, her 10th point of the game increasing the Tigers lead to 63-16 with 2:16 left in the third. Third quarter would close with the Tigers holding a massive 45-point lead.

The Tigers showed no signs of slowing down in the fourth quarter when they opened it up on an 11-0 run again, increasing that 45-point lead to 56. Run was capped off when Rosenquist found Britney Lovre for three. Both squads added two free throws and a field goal for a 77-25 score with 5:12 left. The Tigers closed out the final five minutes with a 14-6 run for a 91-31 final. This was the Tigers largest win since 2017, November 5th when they beat Dakota State 106-45.

DWU shot 37-75 (49.3%) from the field, 5-15 (33.3%) from deep and 12-21 (57.1) from the line in the contest while holding the Saints to 11-57 (19.3%) from the floor, 3-20 (15.0%) behind the arc and 6-12 (50.0%) from the charity stripe. The Tigers dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Saints 60-30 while collecting 22 offensive rebounds. Dakota Wesleyan forced 23 turnovers compared to 14 of their own and racked up 21 assists in the game.

Head-to-Head (Presentation College)

DWU is 16-0 with tonight’s win all-time against PC.

Last time the two teams met Dakota Wesleyan walked away with the 72-55 win



Up Next

Dakota Wesleyan women’s basketball kicks off their GPAC schedule with a tough road matchup against No. 3 Morningside Saturday, November 12 at 2:00 p.m.