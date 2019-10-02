DWU volleyball rallies past Presentation 3-1

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Thanks to a career-high 29 kills by senior Rebecca Frick (Yankton, S.D.), the Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball team defeated Presentation College in non-conference action in four sets on Tuesday in Aberdeen, S.D.

Set scores were 24-26, 25-14, 25-21, 25-11.

Consecutive kills by Jadie DeLange (Monument, Colo.) and Emily Brunsing (Wagner, S.D.) gave DWU an early 10-7 lead in the opening set. The Tigers (15-5) built a three-point lead later in the same set. However, the Saints (7-10) went on a 6-0 lead to hold a 22-19 advantage. PC used the run to down the Tigers in the first set.

DWU responded quickly in the second set following a service ace by Frick and three-straight kills that put them up 12-3. The Tigers never looked back as they easily wont the second set.

The third set was played closer as the score remained tied, 10-10. But Frick gave the Tigers life as she tallied three-straight kills to put them up by three points. Frick later notched the set point with a kill to put DWU ahead by a set.

In the fourth and deciding set, the Tigers jumped out to a 10-6 lead behind a Brittany Bergquist (Wolsey, S.D.) kill. Dannielle Burns (Raymond, Minn.) extended the lead with a service ace to put DWU up by nine points. A service ace by Mariah Gloe (Watertown, S.D.) and a pair of Frick kills handed the Tigers the four-set victory.

Frick set a career high with 29 kills and 17 digs, while DeLange added 14 kills and Brusning tallied 10 kills and three total blocks. Mallory Cooper (Orchard, Neb.) recorded 27 digs, as Bridgett Knobbe (Norfolk, Neb.) finished with 51 assists. Bergquist tallied two total blocks, while Gloe chipped in two service aces.

The Tigers return to conference play against No. 13 University of Jamestown at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow in Jamestown, N.D.