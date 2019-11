VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota overcame Denver in a four-set, high-energy level Summit League volleyball match on Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center to push its win streak to 20.

The Coyotes, with three players reaching double figures in kills, moved to 23-1 overall and 12-0 in the Summit League with the 21-25, 30-28, 25-15, 25-16 victory in front of 1,433 fans.