BURNSVILLE, Minn. (NSIC) – Minnesota Duluth was the unanimous choice in the north, while Minnesota State was selected in the south division of the 2020-21 NSIC Women's Basketball Preseason Poll. The NSIC schedule will be 16-games played over 8 weeks with teams playing the same opponent at one site on back-to-back days. The season will start with two non-conference games against one NSIC out-of-division opponent. The conference schedule will then consist of 14 games with teams playing each member of its division twice. For this season, the NSIC will only crown a North Division and South Division Champion.

In the preseason voting, Minnesota Duluth picked up all seven first place votes for 49 points. St. Cloud State was second with 41 points while MSU Moorhead was third with 37 points and the other first place vote (coaches cannot vote for their own team). In the south, Minnesota State amassed 43 points and three first place votes. Augustana and Winona State tied for second with 35 points and two first place votes each. Sioux Falls was fourth with 27 points and the final first place vote.