VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) - Vinnie Shahid poured in 27 points to lead North Dakota State to a 77-74 victory over South Dakota, stretching the Bison's winning streak to seven games.

Shahid sank 7 of 16 shots, including just 1 of 5 from 3-point range, but he made 12 of 14 free throws for the Bison (20-7, 11-2 Summit League).