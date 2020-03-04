DWU senior Ty Hoglund named GPAC Player of the Year

MITCHELL, S.D. – For the fourth time in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball history, a player has been named the GPAC Player-of-the-Year after being named GPAC Freshman-of-the-Year earlier in their career. Ty Hoglund (Dell Rapids, S.D.) headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams as the Player-of-the-Year, while Samuel McCloud (Rapid City, S.D.) was tabbed to the All-GPAC Honorable Mention Team, it was announced by the conference Wednesday.
Four years ago, Hoglund was named the GPAC Freshman-of-the-Year after averaging 18.4 points per game and putting up over 600 points in his first season with the Tigers. Fast-forward to the 2019-20 season, Hoglund was honored with Player-of-the-Year accolades after putting up 716 points and averaging 23.1 points per contest this year.
Hoglund climbed the program’s all-time scoring list throughout the season and now sits in third place with 2,729 career points. He also ranks fifth on the South Dakota men’s basketball collegiate career scoring list. The Dell Rapids, S.D., native leads the conference in total points and is second in points per game. Hoglund is also tied for second in the GPAC with an 86.6% free-throw percentage.
He also ranks seventh in the NAIA in total scoring, eighth in points per game and 10th in free-throw percentage. This season, Hoglund recorded seven games of scoring at least 30 points and scored in double figures of every game he played minus one contest.
The other player named to the All-GPAC Team was McCloud who was honored as a member of the Honorable Mention Team. He leads the team with 78 made 3-pointers this season and is second on the team with a 39.6% 3-point percentage.
He ranks ninth in the conference in 3-pointers made this season and checks in at 11th with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game. McCloud tallied a career-high 25 points versus Dordt University in January and snagged a career-high 12 rebounds twice this year.