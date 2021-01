SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Lexi Unruh's senior season couldn't have started out any better, as her Sioux Falls Christian team is off to an 11-1 start. But for the future Creighton Bluejay, it was a long journey just to get back on the court with her Charger teammates.

It was the first game of Lexi Unruh's junior season, as Sioux Falls Christian played Lennox.