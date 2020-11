VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) -- Ad-Lib and adjust has been the common theme for the USD Men's Basketball team this offseason, as they continue to navigate through the safety protocols put in place due to the pandemic. To start the year, those words will also ring true, as Todd Lee will have 11 new players on the roster this season.

Though it happened last March, the pain from their loss to UND in the Summit League Tournament still hurts.