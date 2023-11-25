Sioux Falls, S.D. (Dakota Wesleyan) -– Dakota Wesleyan women’s basketball earned their first win against Division II opponent Augustana University since 2001. This is just the second win against the Vikings in the history of the two teams playing each other. Morgan Edelman turned in a strong performance with her double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Edelman continues to lead the Tigers in rebounding from the guard position. Rylee Rosenquist was also in double figures with her 11 points. DWU had nine players in the scoring column in the contest. With it being an exhibition contest the win will not reflect in the overall record for the Tigers.

The difference in this one was at the free throw line where the Tigers had 16 attempts and converted 13 of those attempts while the Vikings had 10 and only made six. Dakota Wesleyan stayed in the driver’s seat for most of the game, holding a lead for 68.7% of the contest. The Tigers crashed the boards like they have all season grabbing 10 offensive rebounds and turned it into 12 second chance points compared to Augustana’s four. DWU defense was in full effect, contesting and making every shot attempt tough for the Vikings. This resulted in AU shooting just 33.3% from the field, 11.1% from deep, and turning the ball over 13 times with the suffocating defense.

Highlighted Player – Morgan Edelman ~ 11 points 10 rebounds 2 steals

Stat Leaders:

Points – Morgan Edelman & Rylee Rosenquist (11)

Assists – Mya Wilson (3)

Rebounds – Morgan Edelman (11)

Blocks – N/A

Steals – Taliyah Hayes (3)

Head-to-Head (Augustana University)

The Tigers are 2-19 all time against the Vikings.

First win against AU since 2001.

