DWU cruises past Presentation 86-51

ABERDEEN, S.D. – After outscoring their opponent 48-22 through the second and third quarters, the No. 13 Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team cruised to victory over Presentation College, 86-51 in non-conference action Monday night in Aberdeen, S.D.

Sarah Carr (Huron, S.D.) got off to a hot start as she scored the first nine points for the Tigers (7-2). After DWU led 9-2, the Saints (1-7) scored six-straight points to make it a one-point game.

However, Kamryn Heinz (Ipswich, S.D.) nailed a 3-pointer to give extend the Tiger lead. Kynedi Cheeseman (Alexandria, S.D.) concluded the quarter with a basket to give the Tigers a two-point lead after one period.

After the Saints tied the game in the opening moments of the second quarter, the Tigers went on a 14-3 run that was capped off by a Haylee Mork (Aberdeen, S.D.) 3-pointer.

With a minute to play in the half, Cheeseman found nothing but net from beyond the arc to extend the Tiger lead. DWU headed to the locker room with an 18-point lead.

With five minutes to play in the third quarter, PC cut the deficit 16 points. But the Tigers responded with an 8-2 run, forcing a Saints timeout. Senior Jessica Mieras (Sioux Falls, S.D.) knocked down a jump shot to give the Tigers a 64-36 advantage heading to the final period.

Carr and Makaela Karst (Plankinton, S.D.) kicked off the fourth quarter with a pair of baskets to help DWU extend its’ lead. Midway through the stanza, the scoring was spread out as Mieras, Heinz and Kelsey Valencia (Atwater, Calif.) each scored a basket. The Tigers continued to cruise as they picked up their seventh victory of the season.

Carr finished with 15 points and six rebounds, as Kaylee Kirk (Balaton, Minn.) tallied four points, six rebounds and five steals. Cheeseman recorded 11 points and six rebounds, while Karst and Matti Reiner (Tripp, S.D.) scored nine points apiece. DWU shot 50.7% from the field and finished with 14 steals.

The Tigers return home to battle Mount Marty College at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.