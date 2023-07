HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Dustin Gulbrandson became the all-time winner in the hobby stock feature with 33 wins at I-90 Speedway on fan appreciation night Saturday.

In the B Mods, Tyler Tesch claimed first place.

In the Late Model Streetstocks, Corey Yeigh took the victory.

Lastly in the Imca racesaver sprints, its Lee Goose Jr. claimed the checkered flag.