SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Duluth FC improved to 9-0 on the season, following a narrow 1-0 win over Sioux Falls on Wednesday.

The first half was scoreless until the 26th minute. That’s when a corner kick led to Dylan Zavatini who found the net with his header shot.

That would be the difference as Duluth held Sioux Falls off the board.

The Thunder are now 0-5-2 on the season.