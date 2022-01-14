Duffy’s near triple-double leads Augustana past Minot State

MINOT, N.D. (AUGUSTANA) – Another ridiculous stat line from junior Aislinn Duffy helped lead the Augustana women’s basketball team to victory against Minot State, defeating the Beavers 79-71 inside the MSU Dome on Friday evening.

With the win, the Vikings have now won five-straight games and improve to 8-5 overall and 4-5 within the NSIC. Minot State falls to 5-10 overall and 3-5 within the conference.

Duffy, playing 40 minutes, showed up time and time again in a back-and-forth contest, accumulating 23 points while grabbing 10 boards and dishing out seven assists.

She made her first three shots going back-to-back-to-back starting at the 6:43 mark in the opening quarter to make it 11-7 in favor of Augustana.

The Beavers cut the lead to two points by making a last-second basket to end the first quarter with the Vikings in the lead, 19-17.

Augustana wasted no time in the second quarter, going on an 8-3 run with all eight points coming from Lauren Sees . She hit two 3-pointers during the spurt to make it 27-20 with 8:45 remaining in the first half.

The Vikings hit a dry spell down the stretch of the second quarter, allowing the Beavers to come within two points at 35-33 with under four minutes to go in the half.

Duffy decided to take the game into her hands scoring the final four points for the Vikings to hold off the Beavers heading into the half, 41-40.

Minot State would score nine-straight points in the opening minutes of the third quarter to take its biggest lead of the game at 49-44 with 5:30 remaining in the quarter.

The Vikings, needing to find offense, fought hard for baskets as both Vishe’ Rabb and Duffy converted on old-fashioned three-point plays on back-to-back possessions to close the Beaver lead to two points at 54-52 with 3:04 remaining in the quarter.

Duffy continued her dominance in the fourth quarter scoring four-straight points to elevate the Viking to a 64-60 lead with under seven minutes remaining in the game.

Sees slashed to the basket on the next offensive possession to make it a six-point lead and cause the Beavers to take a timeout.

A few possessions later, the Beavers would score five-straight to hold a one-point advantage with 2:22 remaining in regulation.

With 1:26 to go in the game, Michaela Jewett knocked down arguably the biggest shot of her young Augustana career, hitting a 3-point dagger to make it 75-71 in favor of the visiting Vikings.

From that point on, the Beavers were forced to foul, ultimately extending the game to 79-71 before the final buzzer sounded.

Duffy led the way for the Vikings with 23 points. Also scoring in double-digits were Rabb with 16 points and Sees contributing 15.

Rabb set a career-high by grabbing 11 rebounds in the game.

Amber Stevahn led the Beavers in scoring accounting for 20 points while Anna Counts record 15 rebounds.

Up Next

The Vikings’ stint in North Dakota is not finished as Augustana will face UMary Saturday, slated for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.