Duffy receives AP All-America honorable mention

NEW YORK, N.Y. (USD) — South Dakota senior guard Ciara Duffy received honorable mention All-America status from the Associated Press announced on Thursday. Duffy becomes the first Coyote to garner any All-America recognition since the move to NCAA Division I and the first Summit League athlete to receive honorable mention since 2014-15.

Duffy was named the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year and the Summit League Player of the Year earlier this month. No mid-major made any of the three All-America teams as released by the Associated Press.

“This is simply a remarkable honor for an incredibly special young lady,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We are all absolutely thrilled for Ciara, for her teammates, for our program, for the University of South Dakota and for the Summit League.”

A 6-foot guard hailing from Rapid City, South Dakota, Duffy averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists in her senior season. She shot 50 percent from the field and 43 percent behind the arc. Duffy is the only player in USD history with more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists in her career. She finished her career third on USD’s all-time scoring charts. Duffy is a three-time all-Summit League first team pick and twice named to the Summit’s all-tournament team.

Duffy is a three-time Academic All-American, graduating summa cum laude in three years with a bachelor’s degree in political science and history. She has carried that 4.0 into her graduate studies while pursuing a master’s degree in secondary education.

“Gosh, I know I sound like a broken record, but these awards are truly the result of an entire team and program,” said Duffy. “These last four years with these incredible coaches and teammates, who have honestly become like family, shaped me into the player and person I am. So every award or recognition is truly theirs too. I just feel lucky to have gotten to be a part of this program – any recognition beyond that is icing on the cake.”

No. 17/11 South Dakota wrapped up the season with a 30-2 record last week prior to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Coyotes became the first team in Summit League history to run the table in the regular season and win the Summit League Tournament. South Dakota ended the year on a 19-game winning streak with an average victory margin of 31 points in the stretch.

The Coyotes’ nonconference included Power Five wins over Ohio State, Utah and Missouri, with mid-major victories over Drake and Green Bay. USD also played No. 1 South Carolina to a 13-point game in December.

South Dakota had three All-Americans garner five honors at the Division II level, including three-time All-American and two-time Player of the Year Mandy Koupal.

2020 WOMEN’S AP ALL-AMERICA TEAM LIST

First Team

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon, 5-11, senior, Walnut Creek, Calif., 17.5 ppg, 9.1 apg, 8.6 rpg (30 of 30 first-place votes, 150 points)

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky, 6-2, sophomore, Cleveland, Tenn., 23.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 38.2 3-point % (23, 134)

Ruthy Hebard , Oregon, 6-4, senior, Fairbanks, Alaska, 17.3 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 68.5 fg%, (21, 126)

Lauren Cox, Baylor, 6-4, senior, Flower Mound, Texas, 12.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.7 blocks (20, 116)

Megan Walker,, UConn, 6-1, junior, Chesterfield, Va., 19.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 47.7 fg% (14, 97)

Second Team

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, 6-5, freshman, St. Thomas, U.S.V.I., 12.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 60.9 fg% (6, 74)

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M, 5-7, junior, Mansfield, Texas, 21.3 ppg, 3.5 apg, 4.3 rpg (7, 72)

Satou Sabally, Oregon, 6-4, junior, Berlin, Germany, 16.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 79.2 ft% (6, 71)

Aari McDonald Arizona, 5-6, junior, Fresno, Calif. 20.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 79.1 ft% (6, 69)

Dana Evans , Louisville, 5-6, junior, Gary, Ind., 18.1 ppg, 4.2 apg, 89.0 ft% (3, 69)

Third Team

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina, 5-10, senior, Noblesville, Ind., 12.1 ppg, 5.7 apg, 86.7 ft% (7, 57)

Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA, 6-0, junior, Aurora, Colo., 19.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 46.9 fg% (0, 39)

Kathleen Doyle, Iowa, 5-9, senior, LaGrange Park, Ill., 18.1 ppg, 6.3 apg, 4.6 rpg (1, 36)

Elissa Cunane, North Carolina State, 6-5, sophomore, Summerfield, N.C., 16.4 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 54.7 fg% (0, 32)

Kaila Charles, Maryland, 6-1 senior, Glenn Dale, Md., 14.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 50 fg% (0, 31)

Honorable Mention (alphabetical order)

Jaylyn Agnew, Creighton; Bella Alarie, Princeton; Te’a Cooper, Baylor; Crystal Dangerfield, UConn; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; Ciara Duffy, South Dakota; Haley Gorecki, Duke; Vivian Gray, Oklahoma State; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers; Ashley Joens, Iowa State; Stella Johnson, Rider; Ila Lane, UC Santa Barbara; Beatrice Mompremier, Miami; Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn ;Mikayla Pivec, Oregon State; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern; NaLyssa Smith, Baylor; Chante Stonewall, DePaul; Unique Thompson, Auburn; Kiana Williams, Stanford.