SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – The Augustana women’s basketball team took down the Golden Eagles of Minnesota Crookston, 69-60, in the Elmen Center on Friday. Augustana advances its record to 16-3 overall and 10-3 in the NSIC. UMC moves to a 8-11 overall record while falling 7-6 in the loop.

Aislinn Duffy garnered 14 points and 10 rebounds to secure her 20th double-double of her career and eighth double-double this season.

The Vikings saw a slow start to the first quarter seeing a 5-0 scoring drought early. Aislinn Duffy was the only scorer for Augustana with four points by the midway point of the first period. Aby Phipps made the difference in the momentum for the Vikings picking up six points and four rebounds off the bench to bring Augustana within one. Both squads tacked on three points in the final three minutes of the quarter to bring the score 12-11.

Scoring picked up for the Vikings in the second quarter seeing four points early from Lauren Sees followed by four from Phipps. Kenzie Rensch and Izzy Moore each picked up two points late in the second quarter to keep Augustana within three at halftime. The Vikings trailed to the Golden Eagles at halftime, 27-24.

At the half, Augustana was led in scoring by Phipps with nine points and five rebounds. Sees led the squad in assists with three and one block. The Vikings shot a staggering 24.3 percent compared to the Golden Eagles 40 percent in the first half.

The Vikings found their stride in the third quarter shooting 44.4 percent. AU and UMC traded back-and-forth baskets until a mid-quarter 8-0 run by the Vikings. The run was highlighted by two trips to the charity stripe by Michaela Jewett . Rebounding made the difference for Augustana in the third period, AU outrebounded UMC 14-7. A final 16-1 run from Augustana pulled the Vikings ahead 47-36 into the fourth quarter.

Minnesota Crookston came back with a fight in the fourth quarter, seeing a 10-2 run to bring the Golden Eagles within three. Augustana responded with its own 8-0 run to spread the scoring gap once again. It was a scoring brawl until the end. UMC kept its momentum behind the arc while Augustana found success in the paint and at the charity stripe.

Overall, Augustana was led in scoring by Sees with 21 points, three assists and one block. Jewett led AU in rebounds with 11. The Vikings forced 19 Golden Eagles turnovers through picking up 13 steals. As a whole Augustana shot 25-of-72 (.347).

Up Next

The Vikings return home tomorrow evening in the Elmen Center to take on Bemidji State at 5:30 p.m.