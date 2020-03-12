Duffy named espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota senior guard Ciara Duffy has been named the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year announced Thursday. Duffy becomes the first player from The Summit League to garner the national award.

Duffy, one of three in-state standouts on South Dakota’s roster, received the 2020 Summit League Player of the Year honor and was recently named a finalist for the inaugural Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award. Duffy is a three-time all-Summit League first team pick and two-time all-Summit tournament team member.

The senior captain has led No. 17/11 South Dakota to a 30-2 season, including the first-ever perfect run through the Summit League regular season and tournament. The Coyotes enter the NCAA Tournament on a 19-game winning streak, the fourth-longest in the nation. Those 19 games against Summit foes came by an average margin of 31.6 points.

Hailing from Rapid City, South Dakota, Duffy is the only player in South Dakota history with more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists in her career. She sits third on USD’s all-time scoring charts behind Mandy Koupal and Nicole Seekamp.

Duffy is averaging 16 points, five rebounds and five assists per game in her senior season.

Off the floor, Duffy is a 4.00 student working on her master’s degree in secondary education. She’s a three-time Academic All-American.

espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year

2014: Crystal Bradford, Central Michigan

2015: Blake Dietrick, Princeton

2016: Kelsey Minato, Army

2017: Mehryn Kraker, Green Bay

2018: Tinara Moore, Central Michigan

2019: No award given

2020: Ciara Duffy, South Dakota