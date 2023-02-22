SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana women are 24-4 this season, earning them a first round bye in the NSIC Playoffs. Much of that success, can be credited to an Augie senior, who is having another standout season.

Aislinn Duffy ranks top five in the conference in scoring, rebounding and assists. The Rapid City native demonstrates an elite work ethic, which has led to her nearly doubling her scoring output over her four years with Augustana.

“She really doesn’t get outworked, and by that I mean on a day-to-day basis. She works very hard at her craft and wants to make sure she put in the time to be as good as she can be,” Augustana head coach Dave Krauth said.

Duffy posted the only triple-double in the NSIC this season with an 11-point, 11-assist, 10 rebound game against Mount Marty back in December. While she is poised to make the All-NSIC First Team for a second straight season, she points to her coaches as the keys to her success.

“The biggest thing for me this year has been the confidence that the coaches have kind of instilled in me as a leader. We had some good leaders last year, and so I was able to kind of able to step up into that role,” Duffy said.

For Duffy, she sees a direct connection between her success on the court and her future in nursing.

“Basketball helps with teamwork. It helps with communication. You know, sometimes you aren’t best friends with everyone on your team or with the coaches or with anything, and so I feel like that does help transition into the workplace environment,” Duffy said.

“Just as a sharing, caring, giving person, I don’t know if I’ve really had a player, we’ve had a lot players that have been maybe close, but that have kind of matched that,” Krauth said.

Augustana will play in the NSIC Quarterfinals this Sunday. They’ll meet Northern State at 11 a.m.