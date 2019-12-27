Duffy having career year in final season at USD

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Ciara Duffy’s final season for USD couldn’t be going any better. The senior is posting career bests in nearly every offensive category and the Coyotes are 11-2 heading into conference play. As she gets set for the final stretch of her career, Duffy reflects upon her four-year journey.

Ciara Duffy’s decision to commit to USD was heavily influenced by her older sister, Caitlin, who transferred to Vermillion from Colorado State.

“Seeing the amazing experience that she had here, and knowing the kind of relationships she was able to build,” Duffy said.

But during her senior year in high school, former USD Head Coach Amy Williams left for Nebraska, and in came new Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

“I still remember the first call I got from her. She called me right away, wanted to talk. Talked about how she was so excited to come to USD, be a part of this. She knew it was something special,” Duffy said.

Over the next four years, Duffy flourished under Plitzuweit, as her unique skillset turned her into USD’s do everything player.

“She’s handled the ball at the point for us at times throughout her career. She’s played a post player position for us, she’s played on the wing, and she’s again, because she’s so unselfish, she just does whatever we believe we need for our team to be successful,” Plitzuweit said.

While Duffy leads the team in nearly every offensive category this season, her impact on the game goes well beyond the numbers.

“Nobody’s going to outwork Ciara, and put in more time than she is outside of practice. She has always been someone who has set the tone for us, and that continues, has continued all throughout her career,” Plitzuweit said.

As she enters the second half of her senior season, Duffy is making sure she enjoys the ride.

“This is kind of my last shot to do a lot of things that maybe we haven’t gotten to do yet. So, yeah definitely taking it one game at a time, and enjoying every game at a time,” Duffy said.

USD returns to action on Sunday, as they’ll visit Western Illinois for their Summit League Opener. Tip-off scheduled for 2:00.