ST. LOUIS, MO (KELO) — South Dakota has never seen a player from the state, score a goal in the National Hockey League, until Thursday that is.

Sioux Falls native, Walker Duehr was called up to play with the Calgary Flames last weekend and in the second period of Thursday’s game in St. Louis, the SD native got his chance.

The Flames had a 2 on 1 break away, that saw an assist from Nazem Kadri and Trevor Lewis, who worked the puck to Duehr. He’d connect on the goal, giving the Flames a 1-0 lead in the second.

St. Louis would even the contest in the third, but the Flames scored the game’s final three goals to earn the 4-1 win.

Calgary is now 20-14-9. The Flames now have 49 points, which places them in the first wild card spot in the Western Conference.

KELOLAND Media Group will have more coverage with Duehr next week.