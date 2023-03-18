SIOUX CITY, IOWA (DSU) – Clarke (Iowa) dominated on the boards Friday evening, outrebounding Dakota State (S.D.) 51-28 for a 79-69 NAIA Women’s Basketball National Semifinals contest at Tyson Events Center. It was the first-ever national semifinal contest for both teams’ programs.

Dakota State’s magical season came to an end at 29-7 overall record, the most overall victories in school history (previously with 27 victories for two straight seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22), as well as the final NAIA national ranking of No. 24. The Trojans advanced to the national semifinals after knocking off No. 3, No. 2, and No. 1 seeds in the Liston Quadrant.

DSU was the first North Star Athletic Association member to reach the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament semifinal round in conference history.

Clarke, a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference, advanced to the national championship game on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. The Pride, who lifted their overall record to 32-4 with the final ranking at No. 7 and No. 2 seed in the Duer Quadrant, will face the defending champion Thomas More (Ky.), who defeated the other Heart’s conference foe and previously undefeated Central Methodist (Mo.) in the first national semifinal Friday evening.

(7) Clarke (Iowa) 79, (24) Dakota State (S.D.) 69 – FINAL