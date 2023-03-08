WICHITA, Kan. – Savannah Walsdorf and Elsie Aslesen powered the No. 24 ranked Dakota State (S.D.) to a fast start, snapping No. 12 ranked Eastern Oregon’s impressive 20-game winning streak for an 86-69 NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament Second Round victory at Garvey Center. The Trojans make a return trip to the NAIA’s final site at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, for the first time since March 2021.

Dakota State tied the school program history with 27 victories for the third consecutive year, raising their overall record to 27-6. The Trojans had won 19 times in the last 21 games. Eastern Oregon, a member of the Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC), ended their season with an overall record of 30-3.

It was the first-ever meeting between both teams Tuesday at Garvey Center, hosted by the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) on the campus of Friends (Kan.) University.

Dakota State, the lowest seed to advance in the Liston Quadrant at No. 6 seed, will face No. 2 seed Carroll (Mont.) of the Frontier Conference Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. Carroll defeated Great Plains Athletic Conference’s foe Jamestown (N.D.), rallying back from a 36-25 halftime deficit for a 73-60 home victory.

The last time DSU and Carroll met was in the Cattle Classic on Nov. 6, 2020, in Seward, Neb., where Carroll held on to defeat the Trojans 69-65.

(24) Dakota State (S.D.) 86, (12) Eastern Oregon 69 – FINAL