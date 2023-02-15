SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota State men’s junior varsity basketball team played a double header against Dakota Wesleyan on Tuesday night.

Following their sweep of the Tigers, the team attempted to travel back to Madison.

According to the McCook County Sheriff’s Office, the bus driver’s visibility of the road was limited, causing the bus to get stuck in the ditch.

Courtesy of McCook County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of McCook County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of McCook County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of McCook County Sheriff’s Office

Since they weren’t able to tow the bus, the team got to spend the night in the basement of the McCook County Sheriff’s Office.

The team’s bus was pulled out Wednesday afternoon, allowing the Trojans to return to Madison.