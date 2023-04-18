MADISON, S.D. – After playing 41 straight games away from Madison, Dakota State (S.D.) played their first home baseball game of the season Tuesday evening at Flynn Field versus long-time rival Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.). The Trojans erupted for 16 runs in the first five innings of a nine-inning non-conference contest, earning a 16-2 victory in seven innings for their 22nd win in the last 23 games.

Dakota State raised their overall record to 29-13. Dakota Wesleyan fell to 5-28 overall record. The Trojans won for the fourth time in the last five meetings with the Tigers.

The Trojans remain home Friday and Saturday as they resume to North Star Athletic Association action. DSU hosts its only home 4-game series of the season at Flynn Field versus Valley City State (N.D.). The doubleheader on Friday starts at 1 p.m., followed by another doubleheader on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Dakota State (S.D.) 16, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 2 – FINAL/7 innings

Dakota Wesleyan left two runners on base to open the game, despite a walk from Landon Ruesink and a hit-by-pitch on Oscar Pravecek.

Dakota State poured in five runs in the bottom first frame, ignited by a lead-off double by Ryan McDaniel. The Trojans also produced five walks in the first inning. Walker Hultgren reached first base with a walk and advanced McDaniel to second base, while Jeremy Green was hit-by-pitch to set up a bases loaded situation.

Mason Macaluso hit an RBI single to score McDaniel to give DSU the first lead at 1-0 in the bottom first.

Jace Pribyl and Chris Burke followed up with back-to-back RBI walks to score Hultgren and Green to extend the Trojans’ lead to 3-0 in the bottom first.

Dawson Portner collected an RBI after hitting a fielder’s choice, allowing Macaluso to score as DSU’s lead great to 4-0 (Burke was out at second base).

Dakota State made it 5-0 as Hakeem Yatim hit an RBI ground out to score Pribyl in the bottom first.

The Trojans racked up four more runs in the bottom second frame, thanks to Green’s lead-off double. He advanced to third base after Macaluso’s ground out. Pribyl hit an RBI single to score Green to balloon DSU’s lead to 6-0.

Burke followed up with a hit-by-pitch to advance Pribyl to second base (both advanced one more base after a wild pitch by DWU). Portner hit an RBI single to score Pribyl to make it 7-0 in favor of the Trojans (Burke advanced to third).

Yatim drilled a 2-RBI double to score Burke and Portner to extend DSU’s lead to 9-0 in the bottom second.

Dakota State continued its scoring surge in the bottom third inning to balloon their lead to 12-0, capped by Green’s RBI double to score Hultgren after leading off with hit-by-pitch followed by a 2-run home run by Macaluso.

DWU snapped its scoring drought in the top of the fourth inning with two runs scored. Caleb Crist led off with a walk. Brady Christoffels added a walk with one out and advanced Crist to second base.

Mason Mehlhaff reached safely on base caused by DSU’s defensive error to set up a bases loaded situation with one out for the Tigers.

Ruesink followed up with a 2-RBI single to score Crist and courtesy runner Lane Darrow as Dakota Wesleyan trailed 12-2 in the top fourth.

The Trojans answered with two runs in the bottom fourth with a pair of RBI singles from Green and Macaluso for a 14-2 lead.

Dakota State ballooned their lead to 16-2 in the bottom fifth after a home run by Bo Wilson.

DSU’s Will Clair pitched three straight strikeouts in to end the game in the top seventh inning.

The Trojans collected 15 hits in the game while the Tigers were limited to one hit. Dakota State left 11 runners on base compared to Dakota Wesleyan seven runners left on base.

Green sparked Dakota State’s offense attack by going 3-of-3 at the plate with two doubles and drove in two runs. Macaluso added a home run, two singles, and drove in four runs. Yatim had a double, single, and two RBIs. Wilson had a home run and two RBIs.

McDaniel had a double, two walks, and scored twice for the Trojans. Hultgren added a single, walk, and scored three times. Pribyl had a single and two RBIs. Burke tallied an RBI and a walk. Portner recorded two singles and two RBIs.

Ruesink had a single and two RBIs for Dakota Wesleyan. Crist had two walks. Ruesink, Michael Zeman, Bradly Skorczewski, and Christoffels each added a walk.

Alex Swack started the game on the pitching mound for Dakota State, tossing three shutout innings. He registered five strikeouts. Mitsuki Shimonishi (W, 2-0) earned the victory after working in the fourth inning with one strikeout. Aiden Urbom, Aiden Rocha, and Clair each pitched one shutout inning in relief. Urbom recorded two strikeouts, while Rocha had a strikeout. Clair collected three strikeouts.

Nolan Anderson (L, 0-2) took the defeat after pitching two outs in the first inning, giving up five runs on two hits and issued four walks. Braxton Wilhelim tossed 2 1/3 innings in relief. Landon Waddell also pitched for two innings, while Logan Davis worked a scoreless sixth inning.