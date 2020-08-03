Drivers glad to see racing return to Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands packed the stands at Huset’s Sunday night to welcome racing back to Brandon.

These are the first races to hit the dirt track in three years. Drivers Kyle Larson and Rico Abreu are excited to compete in front of fans despite the pandemic. Fans had their temperatures checked before entering the facility. Larson grew up around sprint cars and is more than happy to share the passion with the fans.

“They’re just fun, fun vehicles. Lightweight, over 900 horse power, dirt track racing, they’re just a lot of fun. It’s what I grew up doing. What I grew up watching and just what I’ve been around my whole life,” Larson said.

His night ended early after flipping his ride during his heat. Cory Eliason came away with the the A-main victory and $20,000 last night in the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions.