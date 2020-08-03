Drivers excited to race in front of fans at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — More than 7,500 people attended last night’s racing event at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon. It was the first competition at the facility in three years and drivers from all over lined up to help reopen the dirt track.

Racing is back at Huset’s Speedway. Lines of cars and people filled up the area in anticipation. Driver Kyle Larson says competing in front of the fans really revs him up.

“We got to race a couple times without fans and it was awkward how quiet it was. It’s been nice to have the fans back,” Larson said.

Larson had won seven straight heading into Sunday night’s return event for Huset’s. Fans had their temps checked on the way into the track and ended up packing the stands. Others watched the races across the country via pay-per-view.

“This sport wouldn’t survive without race fans so it’s good that we can have them here,” Larson said.

Larson’s night came to a quick end after flipping his ride during his heat.

Rico Abreu came in fifth. The last time he raced here he won $50,000.

“These are important races to support. We’re just right down the road in Knoxville. It’s good for my team to come up here and race at this little bull ring,” Abreu said.

Abreu is happy to see Huset’s back up and running and thinks new owner Tod Quiring will take the track to the next level.

“You can see the people here supporting it. It’s got to build up and that’s what we’re all here to do, build it up,” Abreu said.

“This place has a bright future here,” Abreu said.

With fan support like this, even during a pandemic, he may be right.

Cory Eliason came away with the A-main victory and $20,000 last night in the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions.