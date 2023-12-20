SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Dreavin Hodge established himself as one of the top running backs in 11AAA this last season and he, like many others, got the chance to take part in the Division I Football signing day Wednesday, signing over to USD.

USD is coming off one of their best FCS seasons and that has helped gained attention from commits, such as Lincoln running back, Dreavin Hodge.

“USD’s always been a school like close to home that everybody knew about. It’s a big time school. There’s a lot of pride here through South Dakota about it. So I kind of knew like that was one of the schools that were my options. And then after getting the offer and just talking to my parents, we kind of decided that was the school that was going to be best for me,” USD commit Dreavin Hodge said.

The Coyotes relied on a stout running back room, featuring Travis Theis and Charles Pierre Jr. who have combined for over 1,000 yards on the ground this season. Talent that Hodge hopes to learn from.

“I’m just hoping that I can really get guidance from them and kind of have them help me like get into the program. And then, from there I can just kind of take it on my own and just grow as my own player,” Hodge said.

Putting the ink to paper is the moment all the hard work culminates into the start of a unique journey, especially as both Hodge and Lincoln teammate Jack Smith turn into cross state rivals.

“It’s going to be kind of weird. I know Jack is going to do great out there. Obviously, I hope that I can do great at USD. It’s going to be a little bit weird at first, but I think we’ll be just fine. We have a good friendship, so I don’t think it’s going to really cause any rivalry between us,”the USD commit said.

The two year starter finished his career with over 1,200 rushing yards and coach Fredenburg believes Hodge’s next step will only improve his skillset.

“USD saw a very strong kid, that’s fast. I’m super excited to see how he develops within that offense. And they ask a lot of their running backs and I think he can handle it and he can catch the ball, he can run. So it’s going to be fun to watch,” Lincoln head coach Jared Fredenburg said.

Hodge joined Jack Smith as the two to sign today at Lincoln high school.