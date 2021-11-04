Douglas Wilson Named To Lou Henson Award Watch List

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — Douglas Wilson was named to the 2021-22 Lou Henson National Player of the Year award preseason watch list Thursday, signifying the top mid-major player in Division I. Wilson was one of three players from the Summit League recognized on the list.

Wilson, also a preseason All-Summit League First Team selection, averaged 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 19 games in 2020-21. He finished the year second in the conference in field goal percentage after shooting .508 from the floor.

The senior was a second team all-league member last season and the 2019-20 Summit League Player of the Year.

The award honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons. The complete watch list can be seen here.

South Dakota State opens its 2021-22 season Tuesday, Nov. 9 when it hosts Bradley. Tip is set for 8:15 p.m. in Frost Arena.