HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday night at I-90 Speedway Doug Clark would flag his final race. He started flagging in Hartford in 1978 and will be soon inducted into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame.

We begin in the hobby stock feature, Dustin Gulbrandon would come across first for the victory.

In the B-mods, Miah Christianson would come home in first place.

Switching over to the street stocks, Colby Klassen would also walk away with the victory.

And finally in the Racesavers Sprints Dusty Ballenger would earn the win with just three weeks left of racing.