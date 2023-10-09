SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Livestream football is back this week with a double feature of action on Friday.

First, it’s an 11AAA top five showdown when #5 Brandon Valley makes the short trip to Howard Wood Field, to play #3 Jefferson. That kick-off is set for 5 p.m. with play-by-play from Grant Sweeter.

Then at 7 p.m., it’s a rematch of the last two 11AA state championships. #1 Pierre hits the road to play #3 Tea Area. KELOLAND’s Ian Sacks will have the call on KELOLAND.com.

Both games will livestream on our website. You can watch at the links above: