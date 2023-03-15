SIOUX CITY, IOWA (DORDT) — The Dordt Defender women’s basketball season came to an end in the Round of 16 at the NAIA National Championship Final Site in Sioux City, Iowa. The Defenders fell by a final of 89-79 to Montana Western to end their season 30-4.

The game was tight through out with Dordt going on a 6-0 run early to take a 12-7 lead at the time. Montana Western responded with an 8-0 run to lead 15-12 after a Brynley Fitgerald three-point basket. Macey Nielson added a three-point bucket to tie the game and Faith Van Holland had a three-point shot to extend the lead back to 20-17 and Van Holland had another basket to end the quarter and put Dordt up 22-17.

Dordt’s biggest lead of the half came at the 7:17 mark on a Hayden Heimensen basket for a 27-21 lead but the advantage was short lived as the Bulldogs pulled in front 34-33 and the lead changed hands three times before Janie Schoonhoven unlocked a 39-39 tie with a basket as time expired off an assist by Macy Sievers .

Montana Western started the second half with a 10-4 run to lead 49-45 with 6:34 left in the quarter. The lead eventually grew to 64-54 with 2:32 left in the quarter before Dordt rallied. A Janie Schoonhoven free throw got Dordt within 65-57 and Faith Van Holland converted her second three-point shot of the game to get within 65-60. Another Schoonhoven free throw made it 65-61 going into the fourth quarter.

Hayden Heimensen started the scoring in the fourth quarter to get within 65-64. A Dordt steal led to a chance to take the lead but a missed shot followed by a Montana Western three-point basket ended the initial threat. Dordt managed to stay close and was down 81-78 after a Bailey Beckman pair of free throws with 1:47 left in the game. Dordt tipped the ball into the back court on the ensuing possession but in the scramble for the loose ball Dordt was whistled for a foul and Montana Western extend the lead to five with free throws and Dordt was never closer than five the rest of the game in falling 89-79.

