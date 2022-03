Funding field trips for all in the Sioux Falls area

Meet the SF City Council candidates: Barranco and …

Medical cannabis dispensary breaks ground in Hartford

Pierre nurse collects money to help Ukraine with …

Onida backs hometown player, Coyotes in postseason

The wind will be back this week

Paws to Celebrate coming up

Expansions and renovations coming to the Rapid City …

Lawmakers reflect on 2022 session in Pierre

Gov. Kristi Noem signs Critical Race Theory bill …

Fans gather to welcome back USD women’s basketball …