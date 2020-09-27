Dordt rolls past DWU in GPAC football

MITCHELL, S.D. (DORDT) — The Dordt Defenders went on the road and earned their second win of the season with a convincing 47-10 victory over Dakota Wesleyan at Joe Quintal Stadium in Mitchell, South Dakota.

Michael Sondermann started the scoring with a one yard touchdown run with 9:44 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. After Dordt forced a second punt by Dakota Wesleyan Carter Schiebout scored on a two yard run to cap a five-play, 46 yard drive with 6:17 left in the quarter.

Wesleyan got on the board with 1:55 left in the quarter on a Tate Gale 39 yard field goal but the Defenders had an answer with 20 unanswered points to close the half.

Clayberg plunged in from one yard out to cap an 85 yard drive and Hayden Large reeled in a three pass from Ethan Thomas with 3:56 left in the half to finish a 74 yard drive.

Wesleyan punted on its next possession and had Dordt pinned in its own territory inside the five yard line. An Anthony Trojahn 71 yard run tipped the field for Dordt and Clayberg ran 26 yards for the score on the next play to make the halftime score 33-3.

Wesleyan managed a 52 yard drive on its first possession of the second half but Dordt scored on drives of 96 and 85 yards to finish the scoring. One of the scores was another Schiebout touchdown run of nine yards and Raphael Carr caught a pass from Clayberg with 11:13 left in the game from 20 yards out.

Dordt’s defense made a stop late in the game when Wesleyan had first and goal inside the five yard line and didn’t allow the Tigers to find paydirt on their last possession of the game.

The Numbers

Dordt ran for 364 yards and passed for 193. Wesleyan ran for 79 yards and passed for 298. All totaled Dordt outgained Wesleyan 557-298 and had a 32-15 first down advantage.

Carter Schiebout ran for 119 yards on 15 carries and had two touchdowns.

Michael Sondermann ran for 90 yards on 14 carries.

Anthony Trojahn ran for 76 yards on four carries and Noah Clayberg had 68 yards on eight carries and scored twice.

Clayberg was 13-18 passing for 177 yard and a touchdown.

Levi Jungling caught nine passes for 117 yards and Ben Huevelhorst had three catches for 25 yards.

Six more Defenders had one catch each.

Bryce Christian had 10 total tackles and Jessup Leakey had six tackles with a sack.

Colin Thornton was credited with two sacks. Josh Mrazek had two tackles for loss.

Dordt is now 2-0 overall and Dakota Wesleyan is 0-3.

Dordt will host Northwestern on Saturday, October 3.