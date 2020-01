ORANGE CITY, Iowa – A pair of unexpected heroes emerged Wednesday night as sophomores Jeffrey Schuch (Dell Rapids, S.D.) and Koln Oppold (Sioux Falls, S.D.) scored 19 points and 16 points, respectively. The No. 7 Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team held on to defeat No. 19 Northwestern College, 73-69 in Great Plains Athletic Conference action at the Bultman Center in Orange City, Iowa.

The Tigers (15-3, 7-2 GPAC) were hitting 3-pointers early as Oppold and Samuel McCloud (Rapid City, S.D.) each made baskets from downtown to give DWU a 9-3 lead.