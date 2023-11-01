SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday night was quite the evening for the Dordt basketball teams as they earned a double header sweep of DSU at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Dordt women jumped out to a 27-6 lead after the first quarter. That 21 point deficit only grew as they posted a 90-54 rout in Sioux Falls.

Former Ethan standout, Karly Gustafson posted a game high 16 points for the defenders. Janie Schoonhoven added 15, while Macy Sievers posted 12 and Bailey Beckman 11.

DSU had just one player score in double figures. Tabor Teel posted 12 points and 9 rebounds in the loss.

The story was quite the same on the men’s side. Dordt jumped out to a 43-26 lead at halftime and they’d ride the momentum on their way to an 88-57 win.

Bryce Coppock shot 12-17 from the field, posting a game high 30 points for Dordt. Lucas Lorenzen added 19, while Ty Van Essen tallied 10 points.

Ethan Slaathaug led the way for the Trojans, scoring 16 points. Mison Coilton added 13.