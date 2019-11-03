Donnay takes second, women third at championships

FARGO, N.D.(SDSU) – As she has all season, Anna Donnay lead the Jacks at the Summit League Championships to take home a second place finish and First Team All-Summit League honors with a time of 21:02.3 in the women’s 6K race.
The Jackrabbit women took third place overall with a score of 73, coming in behind North Dakota State with 45 points and South Dakota with 48.
Behind Donnay were Ellie Friesen (13th, 21:55.2), Leah Hansen (17th, 22:11.8), Cailee Peterson (19th, 22:19.8), Kendra Dykstra (22nd, 22:28.4), Emma Nelson (25th, 22:31.3), Jessica Christoffer (28th, 24:44.), Anna Fasen (29th, 22:51.0) and Kayla Christophersen (30th, 22:53.9).
Women’s Results:
Anna Donnay: (2nd, 21:02.3)
Ellie Friesen: (13th, 21:55.2)
Leah Hansen: (17th, 22:11.8)
Cailee Peterson: (19th, 22:19.8)
Kendra Dykstra: (22nd, 22:28.4)
Emma Nelson: (25th, 22:31.3)
Jessica Christoffer: (28th, 24:44.)
Anna Fasen: (29th, 22:51.0)
Kayla Christopherson: (30th, 22:53.9)
Women’s Team Results:
North Dakota State: 45
South Dakota: 48
South Dakota State: 73
North Dakota: 84
Omaha: 127
Western Illinois: 176
Purdue Fort Wayne: 206
Oral Roberts: 222