Donaldson goes deep as Twins top Cards 6-3 in home opener

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Josh Donaldson homered and drove in two runs in his Target Field debut with Minnesota, Jorge Polanco hit a two-run shot and the Twins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in their home opener.

Homer Bailey pitched five innings for the victory in his first start for the Twins. Bailey allowed a two-run homer to Tyler O’Neill in the fifth. Cardinals starter Carlos Martínez was pulled after 3 2/3 innings, when the homer by Donaldson ended his night.

Polanco’s drive capped a five-run second for the Twins, who began their 60th season in Minnesota.

