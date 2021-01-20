Don Sutton, Hall of Fame pitcher for Dodgers, dies at 75

This June 8, 2013, photo shows Hall of Fame and former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Don Sutton, right, and Brooklyn Dodger pitcher Sandy Koufax, left, during the Old-Timers game prior to a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who spent most of his career in a Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation that included Koufax and Don Drysdale, has died, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. He was 75. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton has died. He was a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation spanning an era from Sandy Koufax to Fernando Valenzuela.

The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, says Sutton died at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, after a long struggle with cancer. He was 75.

The Atlanta Braves, where Sutton was a long-time broadcaster, said he died in his sleep. Sutton had a career record of 324-256 and an ERA of 3.26. He spent 16 of his 23 major league seasons with the Dodgers.