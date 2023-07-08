Sioux Falls, S.D. (Canaries) — The Canaries and Dogs combined to hit eight homeruns on Saturday as Chicago topped the Birds 11-7 at the Bird Cage.

A solo shot put the Dogs up 1-0 after half an inning before Sioux Falls scored two runs via error in the bottom portion. A two-run blast in the third and a solo roundtripper in the fourth gave the Dogs a 4-2 lead but the Birds answered with a pair of fourth inning runs. Spencer Sarringar picked up an RBI on his first professional hit before Wyatt Ulrich tied the game with a sacrifice groundout.

Jordan Barth and Jabari Henry homered back-to-back to begin the fifth inning but the Dogs took the lead for good with a four-run seventh frame. A three-run, two-out blast in the top of the ninth gave Chicago a four-run cushion and the Birds were retired in order in the home half.

Barth, Henry and Sarringar each finished with two hits as the Canaries dip to 22-30 overall. The three-game series will wrap up Sunday afternoon at 12:05pm.