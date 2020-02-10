Dodgers, Twins agree on Maeda, Graterol deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins have agreed to send bullpen prospect Brusdar Graterol to the Los Angeles Dodgers for starting pitcher Kenta Maeda.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal told the AP that the Twins also will send a draft pick and a minor leaguer to the Dodgers for $10 million and a minor leaguer.

Five days earlier, Graterol was slated to go to the Boston Red Sox as part of a three-team trade that would send Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers. Now the Betts-Price move will be a separate swap for the Red Sox and Dodgers.