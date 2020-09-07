Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) – Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball.

The 33-year-old from Serbia left the tournament grounds without speaking to the media but posted an apology on Instagram. It was a stunning end to Djokovic’s 29-match winning streak and bid for an 18th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic had just lost a game to his opponent, Pablo Carreño Busta, to fall behind 6-5 in the first set. As he walked to the sideline for the changeover, Djokovic angrily smacked a ball behind him. He had been the overwhelming favorite for the championship.

