DII Basketball Regional Rankings

INDIANAPOLIS – The second edition of the NCAA Division II men’s basketball regional rankings were released and the NSIC continues to have three of the top ten teams in the central region.  Northern State moved up a spot to fourth and Minnesota Duluth dropped a spot to seventh sixth while Sioux Falls dropped from ninth to tenth in the second of three rankings. 

The NSIC, the Great American Conference (GAC) and the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) make up the 42-team NCAA Central Region again this year.  The top eight teams in the region advance to the NCAA Regional Tournament on March 14-15, 17.  Automatic bids are granted to the winners of the NSIC, GAC and MIAA postseason tournaments, with the remaining five spots being awarded on an at-large basis.

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Show is set to air on NCAA.com at 9:30 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, March 8. The NCAA Elite Eight quarterfinals and semifinals will take place on March 26 & 28 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. The NCAA Division II National Championship will be played on Sunday, April 5 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

CENTRALDII RecordIn-RegionLW
1Northwest Missouri State (MIAA)23-122-11
2Southern Nazarene (GAC)20-720-74
3Southeastern Oklahoma State (GAC)18-717-62
4Northern State (NSIC)22-622-65
5Rogers State (MIAA)19-519-57
6Missouri Southern State (MIAA)16-716-63
7Minnesota Duluth (NSIC)20-819-86
8Oklahoma Baptist (GAC)17-817-88
9Henderson State (GAC)17-717-710
10Sioux Falls (NSIC)20-720-79

Dropped out: None

 #NSICMBB

INDIANAPOLIS – The second edition of the NCAA Division II women’s basketball regional rankings were released and the NSIC continues to have three of the top ten teams in the central region.  Minnesota Duluth remained second and Sioux Falls remained third while St. Cloud State dropped from sixth to tenth the second of three rankings.

The NSIC, the Great American Conference (GAC) and the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) make up the 42-team NCAA Central Region again this year.  The top eight teams in the region advance to the NCAA Regional Tournament on March 13-14, 16.  Automatic bids are granted to the winners of the NSIC, GAC and MIAA postseason tournaments, with the remaining five spots being awarded on an at-large basis.

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show is set to air on NCAA.com at 9 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, March 8. The NCAA Elite Eight will take place on March 24-25, 27 at the at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.

 CENTRAL REGIONALDII RecordIn-RegionLW
1Central Missouri (MIAA)20-420-41
2Minnesota Duluth (NSIC)23-523-52
3Sioux Falls (NSIC)24-524-53
4Emporia State (MIAA)17-617-64
5Nebraska-Kearney (MIAA)19-319-35
6Southeastern Oklahoma State (GAC)16-716-77
7Southwestern Oklahoma State (GAC)19-719-79
8Fort Hays State (MIAA)17-616-68
9Harding (GAC)18-818-8NR
10St. Cloud State (NSIC)18-717-76

 Dropped out: #10 Central Oklahoma (MIAA)

 #NSICWBB

