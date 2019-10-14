Dickinson State rallies to knock off Dakota State

MADISON, S.D. (DSU) – Dakota State (S.D.) earned a 14-6 edge after the first quarter over NAIA’s nationally-ranked Dickinson State (N.D.) in the Dacotah Bank/North Star Athletic Association football contest at Trojan Field Sunday, a game that was postponed due to the recent winter storm that impacted travel conditions in the Upper Midwest region. The Blue Hawks shut down the Trojans 25-0 in the final 45 minutes of the game, prevailing to a 31-14 victory.

Dakota State suffered its first home defeat of the season, falling to 3-3 overall record and 1-2 record in league play. Dickinson State, four-time defending conference champion who is currently ranked No. 14 in the latest NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 national poll, won their fifth straight game to lift their overall record to 5-1 and remained undefeated in conference play with a 3-0 record.

Sunday’s game marked the 20th meeting between the Trojans and Blue Hawks, with Dickinson State winning the last six meetings to improve the all-time series record to 18-2.