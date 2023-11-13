MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota State men slipped past Dakota Wesleyan, thanks to a buzzer beating three by Uzo Dibiamaka.

The shot lifted the Trojans to a 77-76 win in the augural Battle of the Blues.

DWU’s Randy Rosenquit connected on a two point bucket with three seconds left, putting the Tigers in front 76-74.

DSU would answer seconds later. Brayden Pankonen inbounded to Dibiamaka who hit a right wing triple for the win.

The Trojan student section celebrated by storming the court in the 77-76 win.

That three ball gave Dibiamaka the team high in scoring with 14 points. Four others scored in double figures including Japjit Gill (13), Mison Coilton (12), Emmanuel Akpan (10) and Josh Lewis (10).

DWU was led by Ethan Determan who posted 26 game high points. Jakob Dobney added 18 and Randy Rosenquist 14.