Devin Clark reflects on UFC 250

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Devin Clark improved to 12-4 as a professional fighter with Saturday’s win at UFC 250. It was a statement win for the Sioux Falls native, who made a statement of his own before the fight even started.

Devin Clark took a knee and raised his fist in support of people of all colors that feel they don’t have a voice prior to Saturday’s fight in Las Vegas.

“To let everybody know where I stand and to do it peacefully, respectfully, and to show people that there is a way to get your voice out there and to do it however you can, and I didn’t ask for any permission to do it. I didn’t even really think about the consequences of it,” UFC light heavyweight Devin Clark said.

Clark says he’s receiving positive feedback from around the world.

“I figured other fighters would be doing the same thing and apparently nobody did. I didn’t even think about being the first UFC fighter to do it,” Clark said.

In a fight scheduled for early May, but postponed due to COVID-19, Clark clashed with Alonzo Menifield and took a nasty shot to the left eye in the opening minutes. Devin calls it an “Uh-Oh” moment.

“Oh, not again, I’m not getting knocked out again, am I? I really don’t want this,” Clark said.

Clark says he took a breath and gathered himself.

“I couldn’t see out of my left eye, so had to readjust a little bit and yeah, keep fighting,” Clark said.

Clark has a fractured orbital bone that will require surgery.

“They have to go in and fix a few things to make sure my eye doesn’t fall into my face,” Clark said.

After surviving round one, Clark thrived against Menifield, eventually winning by unanimous decision, which caught Devin by surprise.

“I didn’t realize how many strikes that I threw while being even on the cage and how much control I actually had. I was a little bit surprised and super relieved when they called my name,” Clark said.

Clark says he’s going to spend the summer with his family, and healing.

Clark says it was scary to leave his family for three weeks to train during the coronavirus pandemic, but hopes to fight again this fall.