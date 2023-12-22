CHESTER, S.D. (KELO) — Chester hosted Deubrook Area for a basketball doubleheader Friday evening in which the Flyer girls won 50-46 and the Dolphin boys prevailed 55-48.

Emmerson Eppard led Chester in the girls contest with a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Jacy Wolf tallied 14, while Katelyn Schut also managed a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards.

Deubrook had a pair of players in double figures in Kadence Bowne with 12 and Mataya Gouws with 10.

In the boys game, the Dolphins were paced by Jacob Jorenby’s 21-point, 10 rebound performance. Jace Vomacka posted 15, and Landen Johnson added 13.

The Flyers’ leading scorer was Jovi Wolf with a game-high 22 points. Jaxton Opdahl was also in double figures with 12.