Despite some new faces, expectations remain high for USF Women

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A year ago, the USF Cougars earned an at large bid to the Division II National Tournament, following their first ever NSIC South regular season title. Now they’ll have to start from scratch with some new additions, as they look to defend their conference crown.

The University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team was in Missouri in March when the tournament was canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was one of those situations that you’ll always remember. We had a great team, going 26-6 and we liked our draw and you kind of always play for that and then to have it kind of taken from you. It was a fun year, but at some point you need to turn the page,” Travis Traphagen said.

The Cougars graduated seven seniors and return four players with starting experience. The biggest addition for USF is three transfers including former Sioux Falls Lincoln standout, Anna Brecht.

“We’ve really had to value every day, because there has been a lot of things that we need to touch on. It’s amazing, even getting transfers, that the lingo and language and everything that you do, is just a little bit different, between every program. So I’m trying to make it offensively a lot simpler this year,” Traphagen said.

While the Cougars are looking to simplify the offense, the style of offense will stay the same, which means they’ll be a fast paced offense that can shoot from beyond the arc.

“We really work on spacing the floor and probably shooting way too many threes and we sure look good when they go in, but I think the thing that helped us a lot last year was that we got to the foul line a lot, as well. Maybe when we didn’t play as big, pounding it inside all the time, then you need to make up some of those points as well,” Traphagen said.

The Cougars will open the year with a trip to Bismarck to play the University of Mary on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.