Derrion Hardie named Dakota State head baseball coach

MADISON, S.D. – Dakota State University has named Derrion Hardie as the school’s new head baseball coach, DSU Athletic Director Jeff Dittman announced Tuesday.

Hardie will begin his first season as the head baseball coach after being an assistant coach for one season at DSU. He currently holds an overall record of 650-322 as a head coach at the collegiate and high school levels.

Prior coming to Dakota State, Hardie was the head baseball coach at Ecclesia College (Ark.) where he was hired to lead the development of the baseball program that began play in 2013. He pioneered the Royals to six consecutive winning seasons and post-season berths. He successfully executed a five-year vision plan to qualify for the World Series.

Hardie arguably had his most successful season in 2018, finishing 35-18. The squad broke most of the team’s statistical records, highlighted by a .330 team batting average and 3.27 team earned run average, and was considered for an at-large bid to the NCCAA World Series. The team also earned a 3.2 team grade point average (GPA) that ran the program’s streak to twelve straight semesters with a 3.0 or higher team GPA.

Hardie engineered 175 wins in his six seasons as the head coach at Ecclesia. During that time, he produced five (5) players that went on to sign professional contracts, five (5) All-Americans, eighteen (18) All-Region, twenty-four (24) All-Conference, two (2) conference Player-of-the-Year, and two (2) conference Pitcher-of-the-Year selections.

As the head baseball coach at Northwestern (Iowa) in the early 2000’s, Hardie’s teams finished at the top of the Great Plains Athletic Conference in team offense and defense. His Red Raider teams were most known for their offensive production. The Red Raiders earned national recognition in the NAIA’s Top 20 in various team statistical categories, including his 2003 team that finished 16th in the nation in team home runs (43). That same year, Hardie had an athlete ranked second in the nation in batting average (.493), fifth in the nation in home runs (17), and 12th in the nation in runs batted in (57 RBIs).

While at Northwestern, he coached two NAIA All-Americans.

Prior to his time at Northwestern, Hardie served as an assistant baseball/catchers’ and hitting coach at his alma mater, the University of Sioux Falls (S.D.). While at USF, the Cougars qualified for the post-season. He assisted with the development of the 2001 Great Plains Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Year, Adam Heiden, and 1st Team All-American outfielder, Joe Bolstad, who went on to sign a professional contract.

In addition to his collegiate coaching, Hardie spent ten years as a highly successful high school head baseball coach in Minnesota and South Dakota. His teams qualified for the state tournament nine of his ten years. During his high school career, Hardie coached 29 All-State and 46 All-Region players. Furthermore, he had 18 of his athletes signed national letters-of-intent as high as the NCAA Division I.

Hardie, a native of Aberdeen, S.D., has been married to his wife, Lisa, for 25 years. They have three children: Sierra, Zach, and Madisyn.