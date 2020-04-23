Derrek Tuszka chases NFL dream through unusual draft process

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Warner native Derrek Tuszka hopes to hear his name called during the NFL Draft this week. The former North Dakota State great had to handle an unusual pre-draft process that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his final season in Fargo, Derrek Tuszka won conference defensive player of the year, earned 1st team All-American honors, was a finalist for the national defensive player of the year, helping lead NDSU to its 8th National Championship in 9 years.

“All the teammates I’ve been fortunate enough to play with, that’s probably been the best part along with all the national championships,” Warner Native and Former NDSU Great Derrek Tuszka said.

Following the season Tuszka was invited to the East/West Shrine Bowl, along with the NFL Combine, where each of the 32 teams were able to see him up close.

“That’s what a lot of teams use that combine for, probably even more so than the numbers. It’s the players film, and then they go off the physicals from the combine,” Former NDSU Defensive End Derrek Tuszka said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, it canceled many team’s pro days, so for Tuszka, performing well at the combine became even more important.

“So it changed from that kind of priority free agent to potentially a third, early third day draft pick so,” Tuszka said.

Since the combine, Tuszka has been working out at home in Fargo, and without team visits, has been in regular contact with teams over the phone and online.

“Usually they fly guys in to their facilities, they go through do a physical, put you through a workout and do that face to face. Well not able to do that, so they really just try to get that interview done over the phone, get that idea of the guy they’re talking to,” Tuszka said.

Playing in the NFL was Tuszka’s childhood dream, and over the next three days, that dream will likely come true

“I mean, I just took it one day at a time, one year at a time. I didn’t really look ahead back then, so all the hard work that I put in from the time I got to North Dakota State, it’s paying off for sure,” Tuszka said.

Tuszka says he will stay in Fargo for the draft, and will be joined by just his parents and a couple other people. The NFL draft begins tomorrow night at 7:00 and continues until Saturday.